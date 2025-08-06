Nafisa’s Global Victory Proof Nigeria Revitalising Education Sector – Ministers

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, has described Miss Nafisa Abdullah Aminu’s historic triumph as the World’s Best in English Language Skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom, as proof of Nigeria’s ongoing moves to revitalise the education sector.

Nafisa outshone over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations.

Alausa and and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suiwaba Ahmed who commended Nafisa, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, representing Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), further described her victory as a “proud moment for Nigeria and a strong endorsement of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to raise globally competitive students.”

In a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade on Wednesday in Abuja, the ministers jointly commended Nafisa for her brilliance, determination, and discipline saying, “This is not just a personal victory; it is a national milestone that affirms the capabilities of Nigerian students to excel on the global stage.”

The statement partly reads: “This extraordinary achievement not only brings pride to the nation but also underscores the effectiveness of the education-focused components of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President’s unwavering belief in human capital development through sustained investment in the education sector is beginning to yield global recognition, as demonstrated by Nafisa’s remarkable success.

“The Ministry extends heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, whose visionary investment in instructional materials and education reform has created an enabling environment for students like Nafisa to thrive.

“This achievement is a shining testimony to the renewed collaboration between the Federal Government and sub-national governments, and a clear indication that our shared commitment to quality education is bearing fruit.

“Special commendation was further extended to the Yobe State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Abass Idris, for his tireless efforts in strengthening the state’s educational institutions and supporting academic excellence.

Also acknowledged is the vital role played by the management and staff of NTIC in nurturing Nafisa’s academic growth. Eulogising the dedication and guidance of her parents and teachers, the Ministry noted that they have played a pivotal role in shaping her academic journey, exemplifying the power of community in nurturing excellence.

“Miss Nafisa’s success reflects the kind of youth the Ministry is determined to raise—globally competitive, intellectually empowered, and rooted in national pride.

It reinforces the Ministry’s agenda to continue investing in instructional materials, teacher training, and student development to ensure that Nigerian children receive education that meets international standards.

“The Federal Ministry of Education encourages students across the country to be inspired by Nafisa’s achievement and reaffirms its commitment to building a future where many more Nigerian students can stand tall among the world’s brightest.”