NAFEST 2025: NCAC Partners Gameevo And Esports Federation Of Nigeria

Ahead of this year’s National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2025 to be hosted by Enugu State government in Enugu, between November 22 and 29, 2025, the organisers of the annual cultural tourism fiesta, has disclosed the introduction of esports into the national festival stage for the very first time.

This is as NAFEST has signed a strategic partnership with Game Evolution Esports and Cade Esports, Nigeria’s leading gaming event platforms, and the Esports Federation of Nigeria led by Yahaya Maikori. NAFEST is opening its doors to the country’s fast-growing community of gamers, streamers, and digital creators.

Speaking on this development, Obi Asika, Director-General, NCAC, said: “We are delighted to welcome esports to NAFEST. Nigeria is home to over 250,000 active competitive gamers, and it’s time their talents were recognised on the national stage. This partnership reflects our belief that culture is dynamic, and Connected Culture means embracing both heritage and the digital future.”

Kunmi Adenipebi and Chima Paulson Chima, founders of GameEvo esports and Cade esports respectively, noted:

“Bringing esports to NAFEST is a game-changer. We’re building a platform for players across Nigeria to compete, connect, and be celebrated. From the grassroots to the grand stage, this is our chance to show that gaming is a serious part of Nigerian culture.”

While Maikori, President of the Esports Federation of Nigeria, added: “Esports is youth culture. It’s community. It’s commerce. This is the first step toward full recognition and integration of gaming within Nigeria’s creative economy. We thank NCAC for its visionary leadership and call on all gamers to join us in Enugu for an unforgettable showdown.”

Highlights of what Esports 2025 is introducing include: State versus state showdowns; tournaments across top titles – football, battle royale, and more; live commentary and content creator zone – for streamers and influencers; and gaming village pop-ups – fan experiences, food, and music.

This year’s theme, Connected Culture, celebrates the fusion of tradition and technology. Esports at NAFEST is not just a competition—it’s a cultural reset.