NAFED Hails Gumel On ANOCA Re-Election

Share

The Executive Board Committee of the Nigeria Archery Federation (NAFED) led by Mohammed Baba Abdullahi has hailed the Re-election of the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee ( NOC,), Habu Ahmed Gumel, as Treasurer-General of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa ( ANOCA ).

The President of NAFED, Mohammed Baba Abdullahi, in his congratulatory message on behalf of the Federation, hailed Gumel for his victory at the polls and described his re-election as ANOCA Treasurer-General as a demonstration of the Confidence and trust placed in his leadership by the members of ANOCA drawn mainly from Presidents of various Olympic Movement across the Continent.

Abdullahi described Gumel as a selfless leader whose integrity, transparency and forthrightness speak volumes and are worthy of emulation.

“He is a role model and a very good reference point when it comes to leadership, trust and transparency.

“Those were among the qualities that accounted for his unopposed re-election for another four years at the polls.

“Nobody picked form to contest against him at this significant achievement which took place on Saturday 15 March 2025 in Algiers, Algeria during the ANOCA General Assembly,” Abdullahi said.

Also re-elected is Moustapha Berraf of Algeria who retained his position as President while Ahmed Abouelgasim from Sudan emerged as the Secretary-General by beating Camerounian candidate, David Ojong whom he defeated 29-12.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

