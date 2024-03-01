NAFDAC’s Ban on Alcoholic Drinks in Sachets, Pet Bottles

For Nigerians, these are delicate and testy times, with regards to the fragile economy, and its effects on the social spectrum as well as the political terrain. What this means therefore, is that decisions made by the policy makers must take into consideration both the import and the impact on the people they are supposed to serve, for their well-being and safety. That brings to the fore the recent decision taken by the House Committee on the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) asking the regulatory agency to put on hold the ban it placed on the sale of alcoholic drinks, especially those packaged in sachets and pet bottles. It would be recalled that the reversal on NAFDAC’s ban was announced by the Committee Chairperson, Regina Akume, stating that such was needed pending investigation the committee is carrying out into the issue.

She emphasised the significance of the proper procedures and access control. The salutary aim of course, is to prevent the under-ages, specifically children and youths from getting access to such drinks and abusing them. Furthermore, she stressed the important issue of the committee ensuring the effectiveness of NAFDAC, while also considering the employment creation and economic growth as would be affected by the decision taken by the Federal Government agency. On her part, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye explained that the initial ban was implemented to safeguard the health and well-being of the vulnerable groups including children and the youths. She has therefore, expressed her disappointment at the mounting resistance from the manufacturers, despite the agreement reached between them. She cited the recent reports of the alarming increase in alcohol consumption by the youths which are also linked to rising drug abuse amongst them. In defending the ban, NAFDAC said that it is to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Christy Obiazikwor, explained that NAFDAC signed an agreement with distillers and blenders, where a five-year grace was given for them to exhaust what they (distillers) had in stock. She said: “Is five years not enough? We didn’t ban alcohol; we only banned it in small sachets and pet bottles. Sachet alcohol contains as much as 30 per cent of alcohol while beer contains just 4-8%. The alcohol content is so much, and we can’t leave it because Okada riders abuse it and children easily access it. “We are trying to safeguard the health of our nation, children and innocent Nigerians that will ride on Okada and even other users of the road that may become victims of this menace.” NAFDAC’s ban prompted members of the Distillers and Blenders Association to stage a protest on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in the Ado- Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This protest followed an earlier demonstration held on February 6, 2024, on the Lagos-Oshodi Apapa Expressway in Isolo, Lagos State. However, reacting to the distillers’ plea to reverse the ban, Christy said: “The way people have been reacting to the ban shows that it is a move in the right direction. “No normal person buys that drink and the drink goes into the wrong hands. Alcohol is something you drink responsibly; it is not meant to be handy. “The outstanding sachet products and other materials could be recycled and used to produce other things. They have enough time to think outside the box.” She also called on people to help in the fight against this menace. But according to the Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi- Kadir, there is the need for a strong collaboration between NAFDAC and MAN to stem the rising tide of alcohol consumption by the young members of the Nigerian society.

This situation has therefore brought up some burning questions. For instance, was NAFDAC acting within the ambit of the law that established it? Was the ban in the best interest of the health and safety of the consumers? Have the manufacturers taken into consideration the deleterious effects an open sale of alcoholic drinks would have on the rudderless youths under a social dislocation where many parents are not there to guide their children right? Answers to these all- important questions will assist to find lasting solutions to the increasing challenge of drug abuse here in Nigeria. In fact, it is worthy of note that officially NAFDAC was established in October 1992 but backed by Decree 15 of 1993, as amended by Decree 19 of 1999.

That was before the NAFDAC Act Cap 1 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004. Amongst its functions is the prohibition of the sales of certain food items, drugs, cosmetics and devices considered as inimical to the health and well-being of the consumers. Viewed from a broader perspective, there is an urgent need for members of MAN to collaborate with NAFDAC to ensure stringent adherence to the existing laws on safety and well- being, which should not be compromised on the altar of economic gains. And to strengthen such compliance, security operatives should be involved, while the media should be carried along, for mass public enlightenment on the ills of abuse of alcoholic drinks and the imperative of safety on all the food items, drugs and other consumables.