NAFDAC Warns Of Fake Cancer Drug In Circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians, including healthcare providers to a counterfeit cancer treatment drug, Phesgo 600mg/600mg/10ml, labelled with batch number C5290S20.

This notification is outlined in a public alert (No. 051/2024) available on the agency’s website.

NAFDAC reported that the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH), Roche, received a complaint from a doctor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH-NSIA) regarding the suspected counterfeit product.

The Phesgo 600mg/600mg, labelled with batch number C5290S20, was reported to have been brought in by a patient for administration

