NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Powerful Toxic Medical Substances

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians regarding the usage of certain products discovered to contain powerful toxic compounds and other prohibited substances.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of the agency who gave the warning in a press statement issued in Abuja on Sunday said the agency was alerted about the product through an official statement from the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore.

She continued that the included medicinal substances are prohibited in the affected goods and are very likely to result in severe side effects for consumers.

“The HSA confirmed that four consumers experienced adverse effects after taking three of the products.”

She included that the laboratory analysis conducted by HSA on the products revealed that they contain powerful medicinal substances, including steroids.

She furthermore, stressed that the products also contain sibutramine (a banned weight loss medicine) and tadalafil (an erectile dysfunction medicine).

“The possible adverse effect of potent ingredients found in these products are Dexamethasone and Prednisolone.”

she also emphasized that dexamethasone and prednisolone, powerful steroids, are generally prescribed for inflammatory conditions and require careful medical caution.

Adeyeye said that long-term unsupervised use of these steroids can cause“increased blood glucose levels, which she said may lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, cataracts, muscular and bone disorders.”

She said that steroids could also cause an increased risk of infections and Cushing’s syndrome (a round or ‘moon face’ appearance and upper body obesity with thin limbs).

She added that discontinuation of steroids without proper medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion, and low blood pressure.