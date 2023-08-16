NAFDAC warns against health risks of calcium carbide-ripened fruits

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye has warned the public to refrain from consuming fruits ripened by calcium carbide.

She issued the warning during a media sensitisation workshop in Jos held for Plateau and Bauchi Journalists to discuss the dangers of drug hawking and artificially ripened fruits.

Adeyeye underscored the importance of the awareness efforts in light of the dangers posed by calcium carbide-ripened fruits.

She explained that while fruits are an essential part of a balanced diet, offering a variety of health benefits, the consumption of calcium-carbide-ripened fruits could lead to severe health issues.

The agency warned that such fruits often contain impurities such as arsenic and lead which are carcinogenic and could cause kidney, liver and heart failure.

The DG said: “This sensitization workshop is again a fulfilment of my promise to sustain and strengthen NAFDAC`s existing collaboration with the Association of Health Journalists in Nigeria towards mobilizing, educating, sensitizing, and concertizing Nigerian Journalists to play a frontline role in our concerted efforts to eradicate the menace of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide in Nigeria.”

NAFDAC Director of Public Affairs Abubakar Jimoh said in 2022, the agency reportedly trained 800 journalists to aid in disseminating crucial health information and by the close of the recent workshop, an additional 700 journalists would have received training.