NAFDAC Warns Against Consumption Of Chemical Rippen Fruits, Non-Retail Packed Products

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the public against the purchase and consumption of some chemically ripened fruits and non-retail packed items from the market.

The agency said this was to guard the public against the risk of taking contaminated, substandard, expired, and adulterated food/ drugs that could have health implications.

The Director-General of the NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye FAS issued the warning at the flagging off of a one-day North Central Zone NAFDAC Media Sensitisation Workshop on Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits With Calcium Carbide for journalists held Monday in Lafia.

The NAFDAC boss said the workshop aimed to sensitise the public on the dangerous practice of the sale and consumption of fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide as well as the illegal hawking of drugs in the open market.

Represented by the Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye said that many drug hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of death who expose essential and Life Saving Medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather which degrade the active ingredients of the medicine and turn them to poisons thus endangering human lives.

She said that most of the drugs sold by the illiterates and semi-literate drug hawkers were counterfeit, substandard, or expired, and therefore did not meet the quality, safety, and efficacy requirements of regulated medicines, causing members of the public against the consumption of such items.

She said that Prescription drugs are also sold by itinerant drug hawkers who also hold consultations, and recommend and prescribe medicines to their gullible “patients”.

She said that drug hawkers are major distributors and suppliers of narcotic medicines to criminal networks such as Armed Bandits, Insurgents, Kidnappers, and Armed Robbers. saying drug hawkers constitute a serious threat to national security.

The DG therefore warned that any drug hawker arrested by NAFDAC would be prosecuted and face a jail term, stating enforcement officers of the agency were currently carrying out synchronized nationwide operation, warning that any offenders caught would be prosecuted.

While soliciting the cooperation and support of all other Law Enforcement Agencies, Nigerian Journalists, and well-meaning Nigerians in riding the country of the harmful and shameful practice, she said NAFDAC will constantly engage the mass media as the agency strives to bring down to the grassroot level positive impacts of their regulatory activities.

“The public is advised not to buy dangerous non-retailed packed items from the market to prevent the risk of taking contaminated, substandard, expired and adulterated food or food fraud with grave health implications

“It is my candid opinion that a sensitization workshop of this nature is a train the trainers’ programme with the great expectation that participants will assume the role of champions in the vanguard of the campaign against drug hawking and the use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has noticed the dangerous practice of sale and consumption of fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide as well as illegal hawking of drugs in the open market”

“Drugs are sensitive life-saving commodities which should not be sold on the streets/motor parks or open markets just like any other article of trade. I wish to warn that any Drug Hawker arrested by NAFDAC will be prosecuted, and face a jail term, and our Enforcement Officers are currently carrying out synchronized nationwide operations”

Continuing, he said “no offender will be spared from facing the full wrath of the Law. In this regard, we solicit the cooperation and support of all other Law Enforcement Agencies, Nigerian Journalists and well-meaning Nigerians in riding the country of these harmful and shameful practices”

“Effect of chemically ripening fruits quality include but not limited to:

Considerable loss of properties such as colour, taste and feel, and such practice does not give the natural aroma and flavour to the fruits”

“These fruits do not possess uniform colour and are less juicy than when ripened naturally and have comparatively shorter shelf life.

“Calcium Carbide when sprayed with water reacts chemically to produce acetylene, which acts like ethylene and ripens fruits by a similar process”

“Calcium carbide generally contains impurities such as arsenic, lead particles, phosphorus, etc., that pose several very serious health hazards.

Consumption of fruits containing these impurities may cause cancer, heart, kidney and liver failure”

They may also cause frequent thirst, irritation in the mouth and nose, weakness, permanent skin damage, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcers and so forth. Higher exposure may cause undesired fluid build-up in lungs (pulmonary oedema)”

“Consuming artificially ripened fruits could result in sleeping disorders, mouth ulcers, skin rashes, kidney problems and possibly even cancer”

“Other symptoms of poisoning include diarrhoea (with or without blood), burning or tingling sensation in abdomen and chest difficulty in swallowing, irritation in eyes/skin, sore throat, cough, shortness in breathing, numbness etc.”; the NAFDAC boss warned.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Nasarawa state director of the agency, Pharmacist Omoyeni Babatulunji appreciated the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists for partnering with NAFDAC, saying the media as a versatile communication Cantool has helped in the deliveries of information to aid behavioral change and development.