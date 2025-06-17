NAFDAC Unveils New Measures To Tackle Fake Drugs Nationwide

Share

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to eliminating substandard and falsified (SF) medicines in Nigeria, describing the menace as a grave threat driven by “greedy businessmen and their international collaborators.”

Speaking at a two-day sensitisation and awareness workshop held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Prof. Adeyeye called on stakeholders across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to support NAFDAC’s mission to sanitise Nigeria’s drug markets.

“Let us work together to rid our markets, communities, and nation of fake drugs. Our people deserve nothing less than safe, high-quality medicines,” she declared.

The event, themed Dissemination and Sensitisation on NAFDAC Scan2Verify and Greenbook App for Stakeholders, was sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and held from June 17 to 18.

Prof. Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director of Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS), Fraden Bitrus, stressed that the production and distribution of counterfeit drugs amounts to “the worst inhumanity of man to fellow men.”

She noted that NAFDAC has long deployed multiple strategies to combat fake medicines, including public awareness campaigns such as Shine Your Eyes, newspaper alerts, and detection technologies like the Mobile Authentication Service (MAS), Truscan, and Minilab. However, with counterfeiters becoming more sophisticated, the agency is now leveraging modern technologies to stay ahead.

Among the new initiatives unveiled at the workshop is the NAFDAC Greenbook, an online verification tool designed to empower consumers and stakeholders with real-time information about drug authenticity. Users can enter a product name, brand, or registration number to verify whether it is officially approved by NAFDAC.

“If the product is listed in the Greenbook, it signifies that it has been registered by NAFDAC and is considered authentic,” Prof. Adeyeye explained, describing it as a vital tool in enhancing consumer protection and curbing the circulation of fake products.

She also highlighted the Pharmaceutical Traceability Regulation 2024 as another groundbreaking step in regulatory enforcement. The regulation provides a legal and technological framework for tracking pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain using unique identifiers created by manufacturers.

“This traceability system allows authorities and stakeholders to follow a product’s journey from production to point of sale. Nigeria is the first in Africa and the second in the world to deploy this level of traceability technology,” she said, citing its effective use during COVID-19 vaccine distribution. “Within 24 hours, batches of defective vaccines were traced and recalled.”

The traceability rollout will begin with high-risk products such as antimalarials and narcotics, with the goal of eventually covering all regulated pharmaceutical products.

Prof. Adeyeye further outlined the importance of the new Paediatric Regulation 2024, which specifically addresses the unique healthcare needs of children. The regulation ensures that all pediatric medicines meet stringent safety, efficacy, and age-appropriate formulation standards.

“Children are not just small adults. Their special needs are now being directly addressed in our regulatory framework,” she said.

With these pioneering regulatory strategies, NAFDAC is positioning Nigeria as a continental leader in the fight against counterfeit medicines—an issue that has plagued communities and claimed countless lives over the decades.

Share