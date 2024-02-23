NAFDAC To Suspend Ban On Alcoholic Drinks In Sachets -Reps

The prohibition placed on the sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles by the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has been lifted by the House of Representatives Committee on NAFDAC.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspension is in effect while its inquiry into the situation is ongoing.

Following a public hearing on the product’s prohibition on Friday, Rep member, Regina Akume, the Chairman of the House Committee on NAFDAC said appropriate measures had to be taken prior to the prohibition and that access control protocols had to be established.

She explained that this was done to keep kids and teenagers from ingesting the alcohol included in the sachet and pet bottles.

She stated that the committee was given the vital duty and efficacy of NAFDAC for boosting economic growth and employment creation.

In order to prevent harm to children or public safety, she pledged to bring NAFDAC and producers on an even playing field.

She said: “We tried to protect the market, and that was why we agreed to a five-year moratorium for the manufacturers to phase out alcoholic drinks in sachets and pet bottles in December 2018.”