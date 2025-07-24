NAFDAC To Nigerians: Disregard Audio On Noodles, Maggi, Tinned Tomatoes

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has distanced itself from a viral audio claiming the Agency has shut down the manufacturing facility of Tummy Tummy noodles in Anambra State and imposed a ban on tinned tomatoes and Maggi seasoning cubes.

NAFDAC’s DirectorGeneral, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the said audio voiced by a man has been in circulation since 2023, clarified that the Agency did not shut down the manufacturing facility of Tummy Tummy noodles in Anambra State neither did it impose a ban on tinned tomatoes and Maggi seasoning cubes.

Adeyeye explained that findings from investigations undertaken by the agency when the audio first circulated, showed that there was no presence of ethylene oxide or its derivative in the noodles and seasoning neither was tin tomatoes and Maggi cube seasoning banned as alleged by the audio.

She said: “NAFDAC categorically disclaims the contents of this recording and dissociates herself from it in its entirety.”