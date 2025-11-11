NAFDAC To Ban Alcohol Sachets, Small Bottles From December

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday announced that the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and bottles smaller than 200 millilitres will be prohibited by December 2025.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known during a press briefing in Abuja, noting that the decision was part of efforts to address the growing misuse of cheap alcoholic drinks among youths and drivers.

New Telegraph recalls that the Senate on Thursday directed NAFDAC to implement a total ban on the production and sale of alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and containers below 200 millilitres by December 2025, insisting that no further extension of the deadline would be allowed.

However, Adeyeye explained that the directive followed a Senate resolution raising concerns about the availability of low-cost alcoholic beverages in sachets, which have reportedly contributed to social and health problems.

She recalled that NAFDAC had previously entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with stakeholders to implement a phased withdrawal of the products, with earlier deadlines postponed from 2023 to 2025.

She, however, stressed that the Senate’s latest resolution is final, warning that no further extensions will be granted, urging manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to begin full compliance ahead of the enforcement date.

“The proliferation of high-alcohol-content beverages in sachets and small containers has made such products easily accessible, affordable, and concealable, leading to widespread misuse and addiction among minors and commercial drivers.

“This public health menace has been linked to increased incidences of domestic violence, road accidents, school dropouts, and social vices across communities.

“This ban is not punitive; it is protective. It is aimed at safeguarding the health and future of our children and youth.

“The decision is rooted in scientific evidence and public health considerations. We cannot continue to sacrifice the well-being of Nigerians for short-term economic gain. The health of a nation is its true wealth,” she added.