NAFDAC To Bakeries: Stop Using Saccharine, Bromate In Bread Production

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned bakeries against using saccharin and bromate in bread production.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum. She said bakeries caught in the act would face the full consequences.

She said: “This is where our post marketing surveilance comes in. We go out routinely to look for certain products; sometimes it may be due to complaints through our reform office.

“We have closed down a few bakeries because they are using bromate duringbread production. “If we find out, or someone suspected or tasted the bread and it has bromate, we will shut the bakery down

“We have equally closed down many water producing factories as result of substandard production or producing it in an unhygienic environment.

“Our Regulatory Inspec tion Directorate is important to us because it ensures that what is brought to us at the point of registration is what is still in the market. “When we do inspection at the beginning, we go there and take samples and test the product.”

