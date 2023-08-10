NAFDAC To Arrest, Prosecute Mobile Drug Hawkers

...Discourages Consumption Of Chemical Ripen Fruits

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) has alerted the public on the dangers of drug hawking as well as the use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits prevalent in many fruit markets across Nigeria.

The agency in its renewed advocacy for a healthy populace vows to arrest and prosecute offenders, stressing that there are laws on ground to effectively deal with culprits.

Speaking in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Thursday during the South-South zonal media sensitisation workshop on Dangers of Drug Hawking And Ripening Fruits with calcium carbide, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Christiana Adeyeye said fruit ripening with chemicals have caused terminal diseases to many Nigerians.

Adeyeye who was represented by Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research Dr Leonard Omokpariola urged fruit sellers to discontinue the practice of using chemicals for fruit ripening due to its health-related dangers arising from it.

“There have been clarion calls by well-meaning Nigerians on the need to take stringent regulatory actions to stem the dangerous tide of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Calcium Carbide.

“In addition, several national dailies and non-governmental organizations have raised concerns about the looming danger and health implications of these two nefarious activities by certain unpatriotic and unscrupulous citizens in our country. ”

Adeyeye said NAFDAC commenced some sensitization exercises through the media in 2019 using different outlets such as enforcement through intelligence and raids in fruit markets where violative products were seized and destroyed.

She disclosed that the sensitization workshop was in fulfilment of her promise to sustain and strengthen NAFDAC’s existing collaboration with Health Journalists in Nigeria towards mobilization, sensitization and training of Journalists to play a role in the eradication of drugs hawking and ripening of fruits with chemicals.

“The flag–off for this sensitization workshop today is again a fulfilment of my promise to sustain and strengthen NAFDAC’s existing collaboration with the Association of Health Journalists in Nigeria towards mobilizing, educating, sensitizing, and conscientizing Nigerian Journalists to play a frontline role in our concerted efforts to eradicate the menace of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Calcium Carbide in Nigeria.”

Adeyeye said importers of fruits have checked to ensure that false fruits ripened through chemicals with attendant health hazards are not brought into the country.

She, therefore, urged law enforcement agencies, consumers and health workers to step up the campaign against drug hawking and false fruits ripening to check terminal diseases among Nigerians.

” The menace of drug hawking poses a serious challenge to Healthcare Delivery System in the country and this underscored NAFDAC’s resolute determination to totally eradicate the illicit trade.

“Many Drug Hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of Death who expose essential and Life Saving Medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather which degrade the active ingredients of the medicine and turn them to poisons thus endangering human lives,” she said

Experts who presented papers at the workshop listed diseases associated with the ripening of fruits with calcium carbide including cancer, hypo tension, burning sensation in the chest, eyes and stomach and outright death.

They warn Nigerians from consuming. such fruits to save their lives from imminent danger to health.