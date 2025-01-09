NAFDAC Stops Registration Of Sachet Alcohol

Share

…Unveils 5-Point Plan for 2025, Focuses on Maternal, Child Health

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has disclosed that it has stopped the registration of sachet alcohol since February 2024 as part of a campaign to curb its accessibility, especially to young people.

Also, the Agency on Thursday unveiled its strategic plan for 2025, emphasising a strong focus on maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH), the promotion of local pharmaceutical manufacturing, as well as further strengthening of the regulatory system to safeguard public health.

At a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, while reflecting on the agency’s accomplishments over the past seven years outlined a transformative vision for 2025.

According to Adeyeye, “There was a publication about three days ago from the United States (U.S), linking alcohol to almost all the bad things that can happen to a human being, from cancer to liver failure to whatever. “That is part of the reason why we are focusing on sachet alcohols because of children.”

To this end, she said NAFDAC was stepping up sensitisation about this.

“We have stopped the registration of sachet alcohol completely. There has been no registration of sachet alcohol since February of 2024.”

Similarly, Adeyeye said the agency will be focusing on five pillars including strong governance and leadership, maternal newborn and child health, institutionalisation of best practices, safety and quality of regulated products and monitoring of the supply chain.

According to her, “A cornerstone of the strategic plan is addressing the agency’s greatest need: an adequately staffed workforce.” Adeyeye noted that despite NAFDAC’s extensive regulatory responsibilities, the agency is acutely understaffed.

She said to meet the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Benchmarking requirements, the agency plans to engage volunteers while awaiting statutory approval for additional hires.

She said the agency required a total of 10,000 workers to effectively oversee the population’s needs but has only 2000 staff nationwide.

“We burn candles on both ends,” she stated, emphasising that the current workforce is overstretched but remains committed to safeguarding public health and maintaining Nigeria’s global standing.

“Efforts to address this include stringent recruitment processes to ensure integrity and competence. While the agency seeks to double or triple its current staff, funding constraints have limited the pace of expansion.

“Volunteers are also being incorporated into the workforce, with candidates undergoing the same rigorous screening as regular staff.

“Staff motivation and retention remain key priorities, with a focus on improved remuneration and capacity building. Training initiatives will target officers in all 36 states to enhance skills in regulatory inspection, post-marketing surveillance, clinical trial monitoring, and customer service.

Monthly seminars with strategic partners like the Nigeria Customs Service, NDLEA, and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria will ensure cross-agency collaboration and knowledge sharing.”

On infrastructure and tools for efficiency, she said NAFDAC plans to complete 10 state and zonal offices, as well as laboratories, including the Vaccines, Biologics, and Medical Devices Laboratory in Oshodi.

Investments in vehicles, laboratory equipment, and computers will bolster efficiency, while solar panels will be integrated into selected facilities to reduce energy costs.

On safety and Quality: 2025 as the Year of Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health, Adeyeye said NAFDAC has declared 2025 as the “Year of Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health & Nutrition (MNCH&N).”

“The agency will prioritise the regulation of maternal health products such as oxytocin, tranexamic acid, and carbetocin to prevent postpartum haemorrhage and reduce maternal mortality.

“For children, emphasis will be placed on the quality and availability of antimalarials, antibiotics, and ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) for malnourished children.

“Manufacturers will be incentivised to produce paediatric medicines, supported by regulatory inspection and WHO Prequalification processes, she stated.

Further, on tackling Substandard and Falsified Products: “The agency aims to minimise the prevalence of falsified and substandard products to less than five per cent through stringent post-marketing surveillance and inspections.

Cluster registration of globally listed products and enhanced stakeholder engagement will ensure transparency and consumer safety.”

