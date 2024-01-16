NAFDAC Speaks On Low-Quality Paracetamol In Nigerian Markets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) on Monday reacted to an alleged spread of low-quality paracetamol in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical market.

Speaking in a statement issued by NAFDAC’s media consultant, Sayo Akintola, clarified that there is no evidence of the circulation of low-quality paracetamol in the country.

The agency, however, assured the public of its vigilance in safeguarding the Nation’s health.

“We have received a copy of the publication of the research findings on the subject, and we wish to state categorically that the report is misleading and the science is questionable.

“We do a yearly post-marketing survey of medicines to ensure that the quality and safety are maintained. Where there is a deviation from this, i.e., when we find any regulated product to be substandard or falsified, NAFDAC regularly issues public alerts or recalls.

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the agency is very vigilant in safeguarding the Nation’s health”, he stated.