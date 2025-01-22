NAFDAC Shut Warehouse With Expired Drugs In Kaduna

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Tuesday, shut down a warehouse in Kaduna State for stocking expired food and cosmetic products worth over N75 million.

The agency made this known on its official X handle explaining that the accomplishment was achieved following information gathered from a concerned citizen.

New Telegraph gathered that the warehouse’s managing director has been arrested for interrogation and strict regulatory sanctions would be imposed upon the conclusion of the investigation.

According to the agency, during the raid, workers were caught repackaging expired biscuits into sacks, and other expired items, including dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergent were also discovered.

NAFDAC revealed that the team discovered expired products valued at over seven million naira, including “H-Pylori” test kits, which pose serious risks to public health.

It urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

READ ALSO

Since November 26, 2024, the agency said it has designed guidelines for handling and disposal of unwholesome medicines and NAFDAC-regulated products (food, medicines, medical devices, cosmetics) in Nigeria.

“The warehouse is located at PP2A Bayajidda Street by Kano Road, New Ogbomosho Road.

“It emphasised that no regulated product should be manufactured, imported, exported, sold, or used in Nigeria unless registered under NAFDAC regulations.

“Products are considered unwholesome if they are expired, improperly sealed, damaged, improperly stored, incorrectly labelled, counterfeit, substandard, prohibited, or unauthorized.

“At the facility level, proper management includes maintaining an inventory book for unwholesome products,” it noted.

Share

Please follow and like us: