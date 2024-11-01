NAFDAC Shuts Down Warehouse, Supermarket In Abuja

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shutdown a warehouse in Zone 4, Wuse, Abuja.

The agency who made this known in a statement issued on Friday said the warehouse was stocked with expired and unregistered food products valued at approximately ₦87.5 million.

According to NAFDAC, the discovery was made during an operation targeting illicit food products in the Nation’s capital.

NAFDAC officials found that the warehouse facility was allegedly involved in revalidating expired items for resale, raising serious health and safety concerns.

The operation extended to a nearby supermarket in Wuse 2, Abuja, where products from the warehouse were reportedly being sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Both the warehouse and the supermarket were immediately sealed off to facilitate further investigation into the distribution network of these unsafe products.

Among the seized items were popular food brands including Cornitos Crusties Nacho, Chaunky Mango, Mother’s Recipe, Nacho Crisp, Paneer Makhani, Palak Paneer, and Dal Tadka.

NAFDAC’s swift action serves as a reminder of the agency’s commitment to protecting Nigerian consumers from potentially harmful products.

Officials are urging the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious food items to NAFDAC.

This crackdown reflects NAFDAC’s ongoing campaign to curb the distribution of expired and unregistered food products, which pose significant health risks, especially if revalidation practices bypass quality and safety standards.

