NAFDAC Shuts Down 11,000 Shops Over Illicit Drug Trade

Share

Amid the ongoing crackdown on illicit drug trade in major drug markets nationwide, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it shut down over 11,000 shops in Aba, Onitsha, and Idumota Lagos.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye also disclosed that the Agency arrested 40 people linked to the sale of unregistered and dangerous drugs in the country.

Confirming the development in Lagos on Saturday during a media briefing, Adeyeye, disclosed that the agency has also evacuated over 77 truckloads of illicit and counterfeit drugs- 27 from Idumota, Onitsha 30 and over 20 from Aba.

According to her, a total of 3,027 shops were closed in Idumota, 4,000 shops shut in Onitsha with the operation still only 20 per cent complete, and another 4,000 in Osisioma in Aba.

She said the agency had evacuated in Aba over 20 truckloads, Onitsha with 30, and Idumota with 27 truckloads.

Stating that the discoveries were mind-blowing, she said: “We found vaccines that are not supposed to be stored outside the refrigerator.

“We found controlled substances and condoms that are supposed to have been destroyed since 2022.

“We found products donated by USAID. We found Antiretrovirals which had been donated for free use.

“We found Tramadol, an analgin that have been banned in Nigeria before my time. We found loads of analgin, not just one box, two boxes like container loads; how did they get into the country or market?

“We have found machines that they are using to change the dates of drugs that are supposed to have expired in 2022 or 2023. They will change it to 2028 and people will take them and keep not getting well.”

She said the evacuated drugs are running into trillions.

She explained that the operation, which has already spanned over three weeks, was made possible with support from the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

Adeyeye further addressed concerns from traders who claimed the agency was disrupting their businesses.

“We are not disturbing trade. We are protecting lives,” she emphasised.

“We are trying to safeguard the future of our young people from becoming victims of harmful drugs.”

“We are trying to make sure that patients survive from bad medicine.

“We are trying to make sure that if you have hypertension you will get your hypertension relieved because you are taking good medicine.”

She lamented that NAFDAC’s findings during the operation have been alarming.

“In addition to expired medications, the agency discovered drugs stored in unsanitary conditions, including toilets and poorly ventilated warehouses without windows.

“Among the seized drugs were Tramadol 225mg, a potent opioid capable of causing severe neurological damage, and Tafrodol, a dangerous combination of tapentadol and carisoprodol, which has been banned in India.

Adeyeye disclosed that many of the drugs seized were smuggled into the country and are not registered in NAFDAC’s database.

“We are seeing drugs stored in conditions that make them even more harmful. These include products requiring refrigeration, like vaccines, being kept at room temperature,” she explained.

The agency also uncovered falsified products, including machines used to change expiration dates on drugs.

Expired medicines, such as those meant to expire in 2022, were altered to appear valid until 2028.

Lamenting the shortage of NAFDAC staff, she said the scale of the operation has required the collaboration of over 1,000 security personnel including 400 officers in Onitsha, 350 in Aba, and 250 in Idumota.

NAFDAC worked closely with the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) to tackle the crisis.

Adeyeye acknowledged the resource constraints faced by the agency, citing a lack of sufficient staff and funding.

“Our staff are doing the work of five people because we don’t have enough personnel.”

She urged the Federal Government to provide more support to NAFDAC.

Addressing Nigerians, Adeyeye advised caution when purchasing medications.

“If you bought medicine from a street corner, throw it away. Only buy from a reputable pharmacy store,” she urged, emphasising the critical role of parents in monitoring their children’s activities to prevent drug abuse.

She also called on the Federal Government to tighten border security to prevent the smuggling of counterfeit drugs.

“The porous borders are making our job more difficult. We need more manpower at the borders to stop these harmful products from entering the country.

NAFDAC is far from finished with its mission. The agency plans to expand its operations to other states, working closely with sister agencies to ensure compliance with regulations.

“This is just the beginning. We will not stop until the menace of substandard and falsified drugs is eradicated from Nigeria,” Adeyeye vowed.

Share

Please follow and like us: