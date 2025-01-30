NAFDAC Shuts Aba Market, Confiscates N5bn Fake Food, Beverages

Share

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Tuesday shut down the popular Cemetery Market in Aba, for the second time.

The agency said the market is the most dreaded and hitherto safe haven for the largest cartel for the manufacture of fake wines and beverages in Africa.

In a statement, Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye said the market was shut down to curb the circulation of fake and substandard wine and beverages.

She said: “The current action of NAFDAC is the most audacious since the history of the market with specific zones barricaded with iron welding and access gates locked till date.

“The operation carried out in conjunction with a large contingency of the military, DSS and police, in a rare display of inter-agency cooperation, was a follow up to a similar raid that was carried out in December 2023.

“Some of the nefarious activities of the counterfeiters included the manufacturing of all kinds of adulterated products especially different kinds of wine from a wide variety of brands ranging from the following: Seaman Schnapps, Hennessey, Four Cousins; Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin; Schnapps Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels; Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice.

“Others are Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel and many more.”

The professor said over 1,500 cartons of the fake and substandard products were destroyed during the operation and the street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products in 2023 is estimated at over N750, 000,000 while the estimated value of products mopped up during the December 15, 2024, operation is N5billion.

“The products being revalidated and mopped up include: Soft and carbonated drinks such as Fanta, Coca Cola; Schweppes, Lacasera, Sprite, Hollandia Yoghurt; Super Commando Energy Drink, Feyrouz and Amstel Malta.”

