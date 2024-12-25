NAFDAC Seizes Unregistered Food Products Valued At N3.8bn In Lagos

Share

In a move to safeguard public health, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has seized unregistered food products valued at N3.8 billion in a Lagos warehouse.

The raid, carried out by NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, was prompted by a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products at Apongbon Oke Arin Market. The seized items include various unregistered food products.

The warehouse has been placed on hold pending further investigation and the management has been summoned for questioning. NAFDAC has warned that appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations.

NAFDAC disclosed this in a statement on X.com yesterday. The statement read, “NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

“Various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 were seized during the operation, and the facility has been placed on hold pending further investigation.”

NAFDAC added that the warehouse management has been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing investigations into the operation. “Appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations,” the statement noted.

Share

Please follow and like us: