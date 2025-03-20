NAFDAC Seizes 120 Bags Of Counterfeit Rice In Rivers Market

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday said its operatives seized large quantities of counterfeit rice during a raid in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, NAFDAC said a salesgirl, identified as Ogechi Okafor, was apprehended at the scene and items recovered from the shop include sewing and sealing machines, a generator, a stove, thread, and several bags of already rebagged rice.

The NAFDAC’s Rivers State Coordinator, Emmanuel Onogwu highlighted key features that distinguish the original Big Bull Rice from counterfeit versions including a distinct shiny ribbon across the threaded top, superior bag quality, and an authentic logo.

Onogwu warned that rebagged rice often comes from questionable sources and may be treated with harmful chemicals to enhance its appearance.

READ ALSO

The agency further disclosed that over 120 fake bags of rice were seized from more than 10 shops and transported to the NAFDAC Zonal Office for further investigation.

The statement read, “NAFDAC in collaboration with producers of Big Bull Rice, has raided shops in Woji, Mile 3, and Mile 1 markets in Port Harcourt, uncovering large-scale sales of counterfeit Big Bull Rice.

“A shop on the YKC axis of Woji was identified as a distribution point for the fake rice.

“Inside, officials discovered large quantities of empty counterfeit Big Bull Rice bags along with other rice brands such as Cap Rice, Stallion Rice, Tomato Rice, and Mama Pride.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

