NAFDAC Seizes 10,000 Cartons Of Fake Goods In Lagos Market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has confiscated more than 10,000 cartons of unregistered tomato puree and cosmetic products during a five-day enforcement operation at the Lagos Trade Fair Market.

The raid targeted the cosmetics section of the market as part of the agency’s ongoing drive to rid markets of harmful and unregulated goods. The Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyo- made, told journalists yesterday that the seized items included tomato paste, body creams, soaps, body sprays, washes, air fresheners, and toothpaste.

He said: “We seized over 10,000 cartons of unregistered tomato paste, as well as cosmetics such as creams, soaps, body sprays, washes, air fresheners, and toothpaste. “We cannot guarantee the safety of these products because they have not undergone any regulatory scrutiny.

“One way to safeguard public health is to remove harmful products from markets before they can kill unsuspecting Nigerians. “I can say authoritatively that deaths from substandard medicines, cosmetics, and unsafe foods exceed the number of people killed by Boko Haram. “This is why the agency remains committed to ensuring Nigerians use only products that have passed regulatory processes, assuring safety and effectiveness.”