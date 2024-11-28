NAFDAC Seizes ₦300m Worth Of Fake Medicines In Lagos

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed it discovered ₦300m worth of counterfeit medicines during a raid at Tyre Village in the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement released on its official X handle on Thursday.

The building where the illegal medicines were discovered has reportedly been placed under hold, and a suspect connected to the operation was also said to have been invited for questioning as part of ongoing investigations

“The operation led to the seizure of fake pharmaceuticals, including Amoxicillin 500 mg, Ampicloxa capsules 500 mg, and packaging materials for Augmentin capsules 625 mg.

“These counterfeit medicines, estimated at over ₦300m, pose severe health risks, including treatment failure, organ damage, and potential carcinogenic effects due to unknown compositions.

“The suspect has been invited for questioning, and investigations are underway.

“NAFDAC urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious products and activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.” the statement reads

