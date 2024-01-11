NAFDAC Seeks Stiffer Penalty For Drug Counterfeiting

Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has called for the support of the 10th National Assembly to expedite the review of penalties against drug counterfeiting.

This is contained in a statement from NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola. According to Adeyeye stiff penalties, without an option of a fine, would discourage perpetrators of illicit drugs and counterfeiters from engaging in such illicit trades.

The managing director of NAFDAC has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating the menace of counterfeit drugs and unwholesome products from the Nigerian market. She stated that the agency stands resolute against a campaign of calumny launched by those who seek to profit at the expense of the well-being of fellow citizens.

The recent exposure of a cartel involved in the production of fake wines and soft drinks in Aba, Abia State, underscores the gravity of the situation. Prof. Adeyeye clarified that NAFDAC brought the activities of these nefarious individuals to the public’s attention to safeguard citizens during the Yuletide festivities, cautioning against consuming potentially harmful substances disguised as cheap wines and soft drinks.

Prof. Adeyeye disclosed that officers from the Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) and Pharmacovigilance and Post Marketing Surveillance Directorates have been empowered to apprehend those involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit drugs and substandard food items.

Despite numerous life-threatening encounters and attacks on NAFDAC officers, Prof. Adeyeye assured that the agency remains undeterred in its mission to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

She urged citizens to assist by providing useful information on the activities of counterfeiters, emphasizing, “They live and operate in our midst. We should say something when we see something.”

NAFDAC, having achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification and World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3, continues in its efforts to combat the scourge of substandard medicines. Prof. Adeyeye pledged that the agency would persist with sensitisation activities across the country in the New Year, ensuring Nigerians are aware of the threats posed by counterfeit products. Prof. Adeyeye urged consumers to scrutinise branded drinks or drugs before consumption.

NAFDAC advises the public to consider the “4 Ps” before purchasing drugs, food, drinks, or alcohol: place: buy only NAFDAC- registered drug and food products from reputable and licensed pharmacies, retailers, bars, and supermarkets; price: be cautious of products sold significantly below normal prices or without proper taxes, as they might be fake; packaging: inspect for poor-quality packaging, spelling mistakes, and unusual bottle shapes. And check for the manufacturer’s contact information and address; and product: beware of unpleasant smells, as products smelling like paint stripper or nail polish remover may be unsafe.