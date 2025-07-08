NAFDAC Seals Warehouses Stocking Expired Chemicals In Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed three warehouses in the Alapere area of Ketu, Lagos, after uncovering a large-scale illegal operation involving expired industrial chemicals, food flavourings, and pharmaceutical raw materials valued at over ₦1 billion.

The raid, which occurred on Tuesday, followed credible intelligence indicating that individuals were running an illicit network posing a grave threat to public health and safety. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the warehouses, and investigations are ongoing.

Dr. Martins Iluyomade, Director of Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC, described the operation as one of the agency’s largest in recent years.

“This is part of our campaign to protect Nigerians from hazardous and substandard products,” Iluyomade said. “We received information about individuals disguising their activities as legitimate business while engaging in crimes that threaten lives.”

He noted that the primary offence was the possession and resale of expired chemicals, which were being repackaged, re-labelled, and sold under falsified expiry dates some now labelled as valid until 2026.

“Chemicals are foundational materials. Some are used to make other substances, while others go directly into the food and drugs people consume. When expired chemicals are used in manufacturing, it becomes impossible to ensure safety,” he added.

NAFDAC officials were alarmed by the scale of the operation and the variety of substances recovered. Items seized include food flavourings such as roasted beef, Chinook, tiger nut, and roasted chicken flavours, as well as pharmaceutical excipients like propylene glycol and metronidazole benzoate—an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Also discovered were caustic soda, sodium bicarbonate, urea fertiliser, and cola additives, many of which are classified and should only be handled by government-authorised entities under strict regulation.

Dr. Leonard Omokpariola, NAFDAC’s Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research, said some of the substances were stored in deplorable conditions, including inside a junkyard and vehicles.

“We found highly controlled materials in the hands of someone clearly not authorised. Even more troubling was the discovery of packaging printed with fake expiry dates and counterfeit labels such as ‘Made in China’ and ‘QC Certified,’” he said. “This is a case of deliberate deception and total disregard for the law.”

NAFDAC also raised concerns about how some of the expired materials were sourced. Investigators found that certain food-grade products originated from registered multinational companies operating legally in Nigeria. How those items ended up in unauthorised hands is now under investigation.

“This raises serious questions about regulatory compliance and oversight. If licensed companies are not properly accounting for expired stock, it creates loopholes for criminals,” Iluyomade stated.

He reiterated that food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade chemicals cannot be revalidated once expired, and strict protocols for their disposal must be followed. Companies are urged to adhere to NAFDAC’s disposal guidelines, available online.

Meanwhile, the principal suspect believed to be the owner of the warehouses has been directed to report immediately to NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in Apapa, Lagos.

“If he fails to surrender, we will locate and arrest him,” Iluyomade warned. “This is a national health emergency, and we are determined to get to the root of it.”

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to identifying all individuals and companies involved in the illegal supply, storage, and sale of the expired and hazardous materials.

“This is even more dangerous than selling expired paracetamol,” Omokpariola added. “Once toxic chemicals are used in manufacturing, the public has no way of detecting them. Only laboratory testing can uncover such dangers.”

The agency warned that further arrests and sanctions may follow, particularly for any registered companies found complicit in the diversion of expired or restricted materials.