NAFDAC Seals 250 Factories Producing Fake Beverages, Food Products In Aba

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday shutdown the infamous Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, for the second time in two years.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye who made this known in a press statement said it uncovered and confiscated fake and substandard food and beverages worth over ₦5 billion in its latest operation tagged, “Operation Clean Up Aba”.

The NAFDAC DG described the hub as Africa’s largest counterfeit wine and beverage cartel, adding that Cemetery Market has been notorious for producing fake alcoholic drinks, carbonated beverages, and food products.

During the operation, over 240 makeshift factories were said to have been discovered, producing counterfeit products under unsanitary conditions.

Adeyeye revealed that the factories used harmful chemicals, contaminated water, and recycled bottles to manufacture fake versions of popular brands, including Hennessy, Seaman Schnapps, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Peak Milk, and Hollandia Yoghurt.

“This is a major step toward safeguarding public health and curbing the circulation of fake products in Nigeria.

“These criminal elements use unhygienic sources of water, saccharin, colouring agents, and harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption.

“The adulteration of alcoholic beverages involves cheaper sugars and starches instead of fruits or grapes.

“The unwavering support of Governor Alex Otti, the Mayor of Aba South, and the interim market management committee has been critical to the success of Operation Clean Up Aba.

“We are determined to safeguard the health of the nation and rid markets of fake and substandard products.” Adeyeye assured all.

