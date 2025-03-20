NAFDAC: Rethinking Strategy In The Fight Against Counterfeit Drugs

Share

As Nigeria faces the arduous task of combating counterfeit drugs, which has recently witnessed an upsurge, it has brought to the fore the need to deploy a more effective and productive strategy in nipping it, especially safeguarding the lives of the personnel of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), who are exposed to dangers and even death in the line of duty. YEMI OLAKITAN writes on this development

Nigeria’s fight against counterfeit drugs is taking on a new urgency. Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, DirectorGeneral of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has publicly decried the constant threats facing her and her team, emphasising that the lives of those committed to safeguarding public health are at risk every day.

In a recent interview, Adeyeye revealed that NAFDAC officials are under relentless threat while targeting fake and substandard pharmaceutical products nationwide.

“Our officials have been targeted simply for doing their jobs,” she declared. The call comes amid reports that her own life has been jeopardised to the extent that she now requires round-theclock police protection.

The agency’s intensified operations have led to the seizure of 87 truckloads of substandard and expired medical products—including antiretroviral drugs, condoms, and other compromised supplies—amounting to fake drug shipments valued at over N1 trillion, marking the largest seizure in NAFDAC’s history.

The Ultimate Deterrent: A Call for the Death Penalty

Beyond protective measures, Adeyeye renewed her impassioned plea for imposing the death penalty on counterfeit drug traffickers.

Describing these offenders as “merchants of death,” she stressed that their actions not only undermine public health but also risk the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The proposal is seen as a necessary, albeit, severe measure to deter a trade that has already claimed too many lives. NAFDAC’s relentless pursuit of counterfeit drugs continues despite the personal risks.

One field officer recounted surviving an ambush on a convoy in Onitsha, while another tragic incident claimed the life of a staff member in the southeast who was attacked at his home.

The dangers extend beyond the agents on the frontline: in Kano, a staff member’s child was kidnapped after he refused to compromise on enforcement.

A legacy of unyielding resistance

This uncompromising stance is not without precedent. Former NAFDAC DirectorGeneral, the late Dora Akunyili, renowned for her fierce battle against counterfeit medicines, also faced constant threats.

During her tenure, Akunyili dealt with assassination attempts, vandalism of agency facilities, and even a near kidnapping of her son. Reflecting on those harrowing experiences, she once recalled how “bullets shattered the back windscreen of my car, pierced my head scarf and burned my scalp like hot water,” a vivid testament to the risks involved in protecting public health.

Even in more regulated markets like Britain, authorities continue to intercept counterfeit medicines, with seizures reaching significant values.

This global challenge reveals the pervasive threat of fake drugs, a menace that, according to the World Health Organisation, contributes to millions of preventable deaths each year while costing the pharmaceutical industry billions in lost profits.

The battle for public health

Counterfeit drugs not only jeopardise individual lives by causing treatment failures and adverse reactions, but they also

strain national healthcare systems. Nigeria’s struggle against this menace is compounded by factors such as porous borders, rapid urbanisation, and an expansive informal market.

The 1989 tragedy, in which over 150 children perished after consuming tainted paracetamoh syrup, starkly highlighted the urgent need for reform.

In response, NAFDAC was established in 1993 with a mandate to regulate food, drugs, and related products—a mandate that continues to evolve in the face of new challenges.

In an interview with the New Telegraph, a medical student at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Mr Daniel Abimbola, noted that it was important for NAFDAC officials to be armed like their counterparts in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“I often wondered why NDLEA officials are armed and NAFDAC officials are not armed. They operate in the same terrain. “Both agencies are dealing with hardened criminals.

No drug traffickers will dare an NDLEA official, but they will dare NAFDAC officials. The worst that could happen in the case of NDLEA is that there would be a shootout.

“NDLEA people do not need police protection, they may or may not collaborate with the police, this is because they are armed.

Why are NAFDAC officials unarmed and have to be left defenseless when they are dealing with equally dangerous criminals like other law enforcement agencies?

This needs to change’’ When asked whether he agreed with the call for the death penalty by the NAFDAC boss, he said, “I couldn’t agree more. These people don’t care about human lives.

They go about selling poison and people die when they take these fake medicines,” he said. A communication professional in Lagos, Mr Shesan Bababusola, suggested that a department should be created within NAFDAC that would be harmed.

This is as he said, ‘‘there should also be defensive training and intelligence backed operations. NAFDAC should operate like the policemen.

‘‘Let us remember that the late Professor Dora Akunyili complained of threat to her life, the same way that Professor Adeyeye is complaining now.

This should be in addition to a collaboration with the Nigerian police, I truly believe that NAFDAC should be armed, like the civil defense officials because they are facing criminals who are ready to take their lives at any time.’’

On the death penalty, Bababusola said, “absolutely.” As Nigeria navigates the complexities of modern drug safety, the call to arm NAFDAC officials and impose the death penalty for counterfeiters represents a controversial yet increasingly compelling strategy.

With public health at stake and the lives of enforcement officers on the line, radical reforms may be the only way to dismantle the sophisticated criminal networks behind counterfeit drugs and ensure the safety of millions of Nigerians.

The glaring need for protection is painted by Adeyeye when she said, “I have two policemen living with me in Abuja and Lagos. I don’t have a life anymore. I can’t go anywhere without escorts.

That’s not how I want to live, but I have no choice.” However, The NAFDAC boss reiterated that the agency remains committed to purging the country of counterfeit drugs, even in the face of threats and intimidation.

The Secretary of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, NAFDAC branch, Aledeh Ahmed also bemoaned the hazards faced by NAFDAC workers in an interview.

According to him, “If the DG, who is always protected, is raising the alarm, then you can only imagine what is happening to the field officers.

“Even though the staff have one or two mobile police escorting them, they are not armed, and they can be overpowered, and are left to their fate.’’

A member of the enforcement task force team said many times he usually had concerns about his safety after work.

To keep safe, he employs strategies such as making sure no one knows his movements, taking different routes, and avoiding predictable patterns.

The source recalled how a convoy he was travelling in was trailed during an enforcement task in Onitsha, but the team survived the attack.

“Also, one of our staff members was attacked, macheted and killed in his house in the southeast,” he added. In the end, the war against counterfeit drugs is a complex, evolving challenge.

But with continued resilience, collaboration, and public awareness, the goal of a safer, more reliable pharmaceutical landscape remains within reach. The purpose is usually to determine how effective the operation will be and to classify the environment and possible threats.

Challenge of enforcement

The official stated that his team once raided an unregistered and counterfeit drugs market at the Area One motor park in Abuja. This is as he disclosed, “we had conducted our surveillance.

But when we went there with the team, we discovered that the number of people on that particular day were even more than the number we had seen before.

“Also, there was a particular section of the market that we never knew they were involved in something dangerous as well. Immediately they sighted us, they started running. We had to divide ourselves to trail them. That was how they took advantage, and started a fight with about two or three of our men.

“Before we could all return from our different spots for the raid, a fight broke out to the extent that they shattered the glass of our vehicles; and threw stones at us. We had to leave the place. But then, we re-strategize, reinforced, and we went back there, and I remember that operation led to the arrest of 11 persons.

He said the enforcement team had also been attacked and assaulted previously in Onitsha and Idumota markets in Anambra and Lagos states, respectively.

“Some years back, we were at a market in Onitsha, and we saw some cartons of antitetanus injection, which were supposed to be stored in cold temperatures, but we saw them in a hot room of over 30 degrees Celsius.

As we were removing the vaccines, we were attacked from nowhere. They threw stones, sachet waters and plumbing materials at us,” he added.

Recounting yet another close shave with death, the source revealed that two years ago, his team was attacked in Idumota. While he and a few others escaped, a policeman in the team was caught.

According to the source, the cop’s head was broken, while he was dealt several machete blows. “But graciously, he survived,” the source stated.

My life was threatened

Another official, who works in one of the ports in the country, narrated his close shave with death. “Around 2018, I was chased from the office to where I was living. I had to relocate because of that.

They followed me right from my place of work; I was driving when I saw their car trailing me. I had to branch to Ago Palace Way (Lagos), and they branched, then I maneuvered,’’ he discovered.

“The second one, I was attacked too and beaten at NAHCO, even though the police later intervened, but the deed had been done. Honestly, the government ought to be paying us more because we risk our lives while doing this job; we also need more training,” he stated.

The official recounted when his team intercepted expired pharmaceuticals bound for Jos. This, according to him, led to threats from those trying to collect the items.

Endangering society

The problem of counterfeit drugs is not just an issue in developing countries, it is a global one. The World Health Organisation estimates that annual sales of counterfeit drugs total about $32bn (£15bn).

This costs the pharmaceutical industry about $46bn a year in lost profits and endangers the lives of millions of people. According to Dora before she passed, “The evil of fake drugs is worse than the combined scourge of malaria, HIV/AIDS, armed robbery and illicit drugs.

This is because malaria can be prevented or treated, HIV/AIDS can be avoided, armed robbers may or may not kill, cocaine and similar drugs are taken out of choice and by those that can afford them, but fake drugs are taken by all, and anybody can be a victim.”

In a country where public health is of paramount importance, the relentless pursuit to eliminate counterfeit drugs has become a defining struggle. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) stands at the forefront of this battle, determined to safeguard millions of lives from the dangers posed by fake and substandard drugs.

Despite years of vigilant work, the challenge remains as formidable as ever, driven by sophisticated criminal networks and a high demand for affordable drugs.

The proliferation of counterfeit drugs poses a significant threat to public health in Nigeria, leading to ineffective treatments, prolonged illnesses, and preventable deaths.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), established in 1993, has been at the forefront of combating this menace, ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines available to Nigerians. Counterfeit drugs have long been a menace to both healthcare systems and individual patients.

These fake pharmaceuticals often contain incorrect dosages, harmful substances, or no active ingredients at all—conditions that can result in treatment failures, adverse reactions, and even death.

The World Health Organisation has warned that counterfeit medicines contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality, especially in regions where regulatory oversight is weak.

In Nigeria, the issue is compounded by factors such as porous borders, rapid urbanization, and the sheer scale of the informal market A pivotal figure in NAFDAC’s history is the late Akunyili, who served as Director-General from 2001 to 2009.

Motivated by personal tragedy—losing her sister to fake insulin in 1988—Akunyili launched an aggressive campaign against counterfeit drugs.

She assembled a dedicated team, predominantly female pharmacists and inspectors, and initiated widespread public awareness campaigns.

Under her leadership, NAFDAC closed numerous open-air medicine markets notorious for selling fake drugs and regularly published lists of counterfeit products to inform and protect consumers.

Role of technology

Embracing technology has been central to NAFDAC’s strategy against counterfeit drugs. In collaboration with technology companies like mPedigree and Sproxil, NAFDAC introduced Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) platforms.

These services allow consumers to verify the authenticity of their medications by sending a unique code, found on the drug packaging, via SMS to a designated number. An immediate response confirms whether the product is genuine or counterfeit.

This innovative approach empowers consumers and has significantly reduced the circulation of fake drugs in the market.

Ongoing efforts and achievements

Under the leadership of Adeyeye, appointed in 2017 and reappointed in 2022, NAFDAC continues to strengthen its regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms.

The agency has intensified surveillance, improved laboratory testing capabilities, and fostered collaborations with international organisations to enhance its effectiveness.

These efforts have led to increased public awareness, more stringent import controls, and a notable decline in the prevalence of counterfeit drugs in Nigeria.

The fight against fake drugs in Nigeria is an ongoing battle that requires continuous vigilance, innovation, and public cooperation. NAFDAC’s relentless efforts, from its inception to the present day, highlight the critical role of robust regulatory bodies in safeguarding public health.

Through leadership, technological innovation, and community engagement, NAFDAC exemplifies a comprehensive approach to combating the scourge of counterfeit medications. NAFDAC’s mandate is clear: Ensure that all food, drugs, cosmetics, and chemicals in the country meet rigorous safety standards.

To combat counterfeit drugs, the agency has developed a multi-pronged strategy that includes: Rigorous Inspections and Seizures: NAFDAC conducts regular inspections of manufacturing facilities, import channels, and local markets.

When fake products are discovered, swift action is taken to seize and destroy them, while the perpetrators face legal consequences.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Understanding that prevention is as important as enforcement, the agency has invested heavily in public education.

Through campaigns across radio, television, and social media, NAFDAC educates consumers on how to identify genuine products and avoid dangerous counterfeits.

International cooperation: Counterfeit drug operations are rarely confined to national borders. NAFDAC has established partnerships with international regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies to track and dismantle transnational criminal networks.

Technological innovations: Embracing technology has been a cornerstone of NAFDAC’s strategy. From mobile verification systems that allow consumers to check product authenticity to advanced tracking methods at borders, these innovations are critical in outpacing counterfeiters.

Despite these robust efforts, the battle against counterfeit drugs remains an uphill task. One major challenge is the ingenuity of the criminals behind the fake drug trade.

As regulatory bodies strengthen their measures, counterfeiters continuously evolve their tactics—adopting new packaging techniques, using sophisticated distribution networks, and even exploiting online platforms to market their products.

Another factor contributing to the persistence of counterfeit drugs is the high demand for affordable medication. In regions where legitimate drugs are expensive or hard to access, consumers may inadvertently turn to cheaper, unverified alternatives.

This demand creates a lucrative market for counterfeiters, who exploit the vulnerabilities of both consumers and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, economic pressures and infrastructural limitations within the regulatory system can hamper efforts.

Limited resources, logistical challenges, and sometimes even corruption may allow counterfeit drugs to slip through the cracks despite NAFDAC’s best efforts.

These systemic issues underscore the need for continued investment in regulatory capacity and the enforcement of stringent penalties for offenders.

The human impact of counterfeit drugs is profound. Every year, countless lives are jeopardised by medications that fail to deliver the promised therapeutic benefits.

In some cases, patients suffer irreversible health damage or death as a direct result of consuming these dangerous products.

Families are shattered, and communities bear the burden of a healthcare system stretched thin by preventable tragedies. Health professionals, too, face ethical and professional dilemmas when treatments fail due to the use of counterfeit drugs.

Doctors and pharmacists are often caught in a battle against time, trying to diagnose and treat complications arising from these substandard products, all while advocating for stricter controls and better enforcement.

The fight against counterfeit drugs is far from over. As technology advances and markets evolve, so too must the strategies of regulatory bodies like NAFDAC.

Continued international collaboration, investment in advanced detection technologies, and unwavering commitment to public education are crucial.

Equally important is addressing the socio-economic factors that drive the counterfeit drug market—ensuring that quality medications are affordable and accessible to all.

NAFDAC’s ongoing battle is not just a fight against illegal pharmaceuticals; it is a commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every citizen.

While the challenges are daunting, the agency’s persistent efforts shine as a beacon of hope in the war against counterfeit drugs.

Only through sustained vigilance and innovation can the tide be turned against counterfeit drugs, ensuring a safer future for all.

