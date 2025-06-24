NAFDAC: Reps Demand Details Of Fines Collected On Fake Drugs

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drug Administration and Control on Tuesday asked the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to submit detailed records of fines collected from traders of fake and substandard drugs during a nationwide enforcement exercise targeting open drug markets.

The Chairman of the Committee, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, made the request when the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, appeared before the committee over allegations of extortion by the agency at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market.

Okonkwo acknowledged NAFDAC’s efforts in ridding the Nigerian market of fake drugs but noted that the committee had received several petitions from stakeholders over recent enforcement actions in Lagos, Anambra, and Kano states.

He said the petitions alleged that the agency shut down the biggest drug market in West Africa, located in Anambra, over non-compliance with a directive to pay N700,000 per shop, up from a previous N500,000. There were also claims of N2 million administrative charges levied on some traders in Idumota, Lagos, for improper storage of pharmaceutical products.

“There’s a need to inform Nigerians about the funds collected during this operation,” Okonkwo stated. “We are therefore moving a motion that NAFDAC provide an interim statement of account covering the period from the beginning of the operation to June 30, 2025. The statement must detail the payments made, the accounts into which the funds were paid, and all funds accrued to date.”

He further urged NAFDAC and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria to prioritize the establishment of Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) in collaboration with state governments and traders to ensure safer drug storage and trading conditions nationwide.

Okonkwo also called for targeted strategies to curb the influence of drug kingpins sabotaging regulatory efforts in the pharmaceutical sector.

Representing the NAFDAC DG, Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Pharm. Shaba Mohammed, defended the agency’s actions, stating that the N700,000 charged per shop comprised N500,000 for poor storage practices and N200,000 for the presence of unregistered products.

He emphasized that open drug markets in Nigeria are illegal and pose serious public health risks.

“The enforcement operation, the most extensive since 2007, began on February 9, 2025, in response to rising concerns from both local and international bodies — including alerts from the World Health Organization — about counterfeit drugs traced to Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

He explained that the operation was approved by the Office of the National Security Adviser and carried out with the support of over 1,200 security operatives across major markets, including Idumota in Lagos, Bridge Head Market in Onitsha, and Ariaria Market in Aba.

Although initially planned for one week, the operation was extended to four weeks due to the magnitude of the challenge. While enforcement in Lagos lasted three weeks, it continued for a full month in the Southeast.

“All shops in the affected markets were sealed — regardless of whether fake drugs were found — to ensure a thorough inspection. Shops that met regulatory standards were reopened afterward,” he added.

Mohammed reiterated that the existence of such markets contravenes Nigerian law, citing the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.

“These markets are not only illegal, but they also lack the minimum requirements for drug storage. We observed poor ventilation, no windows, and in some cases, iron-sheet barricaded storage areas. None of the products stored under such conditions were deemed fit for consumption,” he said.

