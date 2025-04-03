NAFDAC Reopens Onitsha Drug Market, Issues Fresh Conditions To Traders

Share

The Director General of National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has announced the reopening of Onitsha Head Bridge drug market, popularly known as ‘Ogbo Ogwu’.

NAFDAC also announced that shop owners must meet strict administrative conditions before the reopening of their shops to prevent a recurrence of the issues that led to the closure.

This was made known yesterday in a statement signed by Adeyeye, the NAFDAC DG. According to the DG, shop owners are required to complete documentation and clearance procedures before their shops could be unsealed.

Adeyeye also disclosed that a dedicated NAFDAC desk has been established to facilitate the process efficiently, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

She stated that only shops that meet the conditions will be allowed to resume operations. Parts of the statement read: “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has reopened the Bridgehead Drug Market in Onitsha following a month-long closure for sanitisation and regulatory enforcement.

“To prevent a recurrence of the issues that led to the closure, NAFDAC implemented strict administrative conditions for reopening.

“Shop owners were required to complete documentation and clearance procedures before their shops could be unsealed.

