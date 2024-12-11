NAFDAC Recalls Deekins Amoxycillin Capsules Batch

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced the recall of one batch of Deekins Amoxycillin 500mg Capsules.

The Agency made this known on its official X handle following reports of serious adverse drug reactions associated with the batch affected batch, with lot number 4C639001, which was manufactured by Eco-med Pharma Ltd and marketed by DevineKings Pharmaceutical Ltd.

According to Eco-med Pharma Ltd, a hospital reported three cases of severe reactions in patients who were administered capsules from this batch.

NAFDAC also advised healthcare professionals and consumers to immediately stop using the affected batch and to report any suspicious cases of substandard or falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The statement said, “NAFDAC is notifying the public of the recall of one batch of Deekins Amoxycillin 500mg Capsules, manufactured by Eco-med Pharma Ltd and marketed by DevineKings Pharmaceutical Ltd, with lot number 4C639001.

“This batch is recalled following reports of serious adverse drug reactions.

“According to Ecomed Pharma Ltd, reports of serious adverse drug reactions were received from a hospital that reported three cases of serious adverse drug reactions from patients administered with the batch of Deekins Amoxycillin 500mg capsule.

“Amoxicillin is a penicillin antibiotic indicated for treating bacterial infections such as tonsillitis, bronchitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, and bacterial infections of the ear, nose, throat, skin, or urinary tract.”

