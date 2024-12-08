NAFDAC Reaffirms Ban On Sachet, PET Bottle Alcohol

Share

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to enforcing the ban on sachet and PET bottle alcoholic beverages.

Prof. adeyeye who made this disclosure while speaking at a session in Abuja on Sunday emphasized that the ban on alcohol in sachets and PET bottles, initiated in 2018, has reached its final implementation stage.

She urged manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to strictly adhere to the regulation, warning against the continued sale and distribution of the prohibited products.

The phased withdrawal process stems from a ministerial directive and a 2018 agreement between the Federal Government and the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria.

As part of the agreement, NAFDAC ceased registering and renewing licenses for sachet and PET bottle alcohol products in 2018, providing manufacturers ample time to phase out production and clear existing stock.

To ensure compliance, the agency has conducted extensive enlightenment campaigns and stakeholder engagements across the country.

Highlighting the harmful consequences of easy alcohol access, particularly for teenagers and young adults, Prof. Adeyeye noted that sachet packaging makes alcohol both cheap and readily available, which poses significant risks to public health.

The NAFDAC Director-General reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health through robust regulatory measures.

She urged all stakeholders in the alcoholic beverage industry to comply with the ban to foster a healthier society.

