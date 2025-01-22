NAFDAC Re-Establishes Consumer Safety Clubs In Schools

Share

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has started the re-establishment of NAFDAC Consumer Safety Club (NCSC) in schools as part of the effort to prevent drug abuse.

Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye lamented that an estimated 14.4 per cent or 14.3 million Nigerians are victims of drug abuse. She said this during the inauguration of NAFDAC Catch Them Young Programme at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School Lagos on Wednesday.

Adeyeye, represented by Yedunni Adenuga, urged members of the club to be agents of change by propagating the right virtues that can lead to behavioural change.

“We deem it expedient to immunise our society against counterfeits by re-orientating our youths through the activities of NCSC,” she said.

Adeyeye added: “You are urged to use your membership of NAFDAC’s NCSC to assist in information flow on NAFDAC regulatory activities and promote the fight against drug abuse, fake and counterfeit regulated products.”

The programme is designed to reduce the prevalence of drug abuse among secondary school students.

