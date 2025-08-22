NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Fake Cowbell Milk In Circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday raised an alarm over counterfeit Cowbell “Our Milk” 12g sachet milk circulating in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on the agency’s website, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, which is the marketing authorisation holder and manufacturer of Cowbell “Our Milk”, informed the agency about the existence of a product bearing a close resemblance to the genuine Cowbell “Our Milk” 12g sachet Milk.

Differentiating the difference, it said the genuine cowbell milk is creamy, the packaging material used is the revised PNG artwork “Our Creamy Goodness”, the printing of the batch details is done with laser printing, the coding is done on the coding area on the sachet, and the sealing and cutting on the vertical sides are automated.

The statement noted that the content of the counterfeit Cowbell 12g sachet milk does not seem like milk, and the packaging material used is the old PNG artwork “Our Milk”.

“The printing of the batch details was done with ink instead of laser printing, the coding was not done on the coding area but on a different part of the sachet, and the sealing and cutting on the vertical sides were manually done.

The agency urged all NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance and mop up the counterfeit Cowbell 12g sachet Milk products within their zones and states.

“This includes unauthorised use of the brand name, packaging design, NAFDAC registration number, and trademark.

“The MAH has confirmed that these products are neither manufactured or distributed by them as the counterfeit packaging design was last used for production by the company in September 2023.

“Such products may contain harmful substances, including toxic chemicals, unapproved additives, or diluted ingredients that do not meet food safety standards.

“Consumption of counterfeit milk can result in foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions, organ damage, or even death in severe cases. Infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable.

“Distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to prevent the distribution, sale, and use of the counterfeit milk product.

“The use or consumption of counterfeit Cowbell ‘Our Milk’ Milk presents serious health and safety risks.

“All food products must be obtained from authorised/licensed manufacturers/suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of sale of substandard and counterfeit food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

“Similarly, healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of counterfeited food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng,” it said.