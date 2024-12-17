NAFDAC Raids Eziukwu Market Centre, Destroys Fake Products 

Share

…Says market leaders have questions to answer

…Vows to go after culprits

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in an operation that lasted for several hours at the Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, Abia State said that the products it discovered can only be described as weapons of mass destruction.

Martins Iluyomade, Director of NAFDAC in the South East Zone, who led the operation, recalled that a similar operation was done last year at the same market and stressed that all plans have been made to get the culprits.

He lamented that it baffles him how people will be recalcitrant and hell-bent on making money at the detriment of their fellow citizens.

Iluyomade recalled that in December 2023, during the last operation at the same market, the leadership of the market signed an undertaken with NAFDAC in the area of helping to identify the people involved in the nefarious activities of selling fake products, stressing that the agency will revisit that undertaken as the leadership of the market have questions to answer.

New Telegraph reports that several wines, whiskey, yoghurt, carbonated drinks, chips, dry gin and so many foreign and indigenous drinks are being produced in a dirty environment of the market or have a section of the market where expired products have their dates been re-validated for redistribution to unsuspecting consumers.

“We were here last year and we’re back here on credible intelligence that the people are recovering in their nefarious business. I’m short of words with what I’m seeing here.

“I feel like shading tears. I don’t understand why people will be recalcitrant and hell-bent on making money at the expense of the health and well-being of their fellow citizens.

“What we met today is not different from what we saw last year, if not much more. It’s quite disheartening. Honestly, I feel like crying. There are no drinks you’re looking for in Nigeria that have not been manufactured here.

“It’s quite difficult for you to know the difference. I call it destruction because what they make here are weapons of mass destruction. They’re killing people, en masse.”

The Zonal Director said that henceforth, a lot of measures have been put in place to deal with the situation at the Eziukwu Market permanently, as the agency led by Pro. Mojisola Adeyeye has zero tolerance for such activities.

“There are measures put in place to deal with what is happening here henceforth. I’ll not say it out here, but be rest assured that there are measures already put in place even to the highest level of government in the state against these activities here once and for all. People cannot continue to kill their fellow citizens in the name of making money.

“We did a follow-up with our engagement last year, with the Governor who’s doing a marvellous job in the state. He has given us marching orders to do something, and I think this time is the right time to do those things. He’s definitely not in support of the destruction that’s going on here in the name of business.”

Speaking on the date of the operation and issues of arrest and prosecution, Iluyomade said that NAFDAC came to the market on Monday because it felt it was the right time to have proper access around the market and find out the reality on the ground.

“They don’t normally produce because of the sit-at-home issue. This is exactly why we didn’t meet people today. So, it’s normal that we’ll not meet people on Mondays, but it gives us the opportunity to screen and move around easily.

“If this were to be a normal day, movement would be hard. Many people who don’t know what we’re doing will be everywhere and the environment will not be calm for us to do our jobs of cleaning this place properly.

“Sponsored thugs and many people will want to stop and disrupt this operation, but this day gives us a good opportunity to save the lives of consumers by getting the products.

“However, we’ve gotten credible information on specific people and individuals that we have to follow up unlike what happened before. So, we’ll follow them up henceforth.”

Giving his words of advice to consumers during the festive season, the Zonal Director warned that every consumer needs to be painstaking when exchanging their money for goods.

“Our message is that everybody must shine their eyes. Let them be careful in this season of merriment to avoid damage to the kidneys and liver. Let them buy registered products from accredited distributors only. They’re everywhere, so people should take the time and find them.

“Again, people should do some basic checks. There are mixtures of names that are replicas of the original products but the problem is that the consumers are not diligent enough to check what they’re buying. They should properly look at the labels of their products.

“Last, when a real product is selling for a certain amount of naira and a seller is giving you the product at a cut-half price of the original you already know, is that not enough red flag for you to avoid that place? They’ll tell you it’s type two or number two, just because they felt the original is expensive. Why not avoid what you can’t buy? Drink your water instead of buying substandard to destroy your body.”

On expired products, Iluyomade said that the number of expired products he saw being re-validated weakened most and advised consumers to be watchful.

“Our people should look at the pack of the products when it looks older than the date marking. They should know that such products have been re-validated.

“When packs are scratchy and the date markings are very clear and crispy, you should know that something is wrong. Consumers should open their eyes.”

Some residents who reacted to NAFDAC activities at the Eziukwu Market told New Telegraph that they expect the Abia State Governor led by Dr Alex Otti to do something about the situation at the market, stressing that activities of traders there have sent many to their early grave.

Mr Ekene Ofidile said, “How can people be producing fake tomato pastries? We often run away from their fake drinks and expired beverages, but now they have discovered how to produce fake vegetable oil, tomato pastries, flour, table water and many other things we can’t do without.

“Where do we run to? Who will save us? If the Governor truly loves the people of this state, that section of the Eziukwu Market needs to be shut down completely because that place and the people there are terrorists.”

Also reacting, Ugonna Enebeli said, “They’re committing mass murder without shooting a single bullet. Why should this be happening? If I avoid buying what about my children, wife, family, friends and loved ones?

“We need to end this and we need Abia State Governor to lead the way. Making money with the blood of innocent persons should not be allowed in Abia State anymore.

“Governor Otti should forget about re-election threats from market leadership and deal with these people decisively.

“This is exactly what they use in threatening politicians that they’ll mobilize and vote against them, but let’s save lives and know how evil people can vote more than good people.”

