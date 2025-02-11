NAFDAC Raids Aba Drug Market, Seizes Huge Amount Of Unregistered Products

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday raided the biggest patent and proprietary medicine market in Aba, Ekumi Plaza in search of unregistered and banned drugs.

New Telegraph reports that the Ekumi Plaza, which is next to the Ariaria International Market, is the facility that houses the Ekumi Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers Association (EPPMDA), the biggest medicine dealers association in the state.

Reports have it that EPPMDA over the years, is seen an association that has been collaborating with NAFDAC in getting rid of fake drugs at the market, but yesterday’s raid took everyone including the leadership of the association by surprise, as most of the dealers were seen hanging around far distance from the market observing the situation in shock.

Our correspondent, who monitored the operation, reports that many banned and unregistered medicine, including some harmful substances like dreadful methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) were found within some shops at the Ekumi Plaza with heavy security presence around.

Pharmacist Omoyeni Babatunji, Deputy Director in charge of Investigation and Enforcement and Federal Taskforce, Southeast and Southsouth said that what they came for is a National Assignment with the scope to search for all unregistered products by NAFDAC in the market.

He, however, said that what NAFDAC saw at Ekumi Plaza was mind-boggling, as banned drugs like Analgyn 500MG, Gentamicin 280MG and many others were found for distribution to people.

Share

Please follow and like us: