NAFDAC Raid: Protesters In Ogbogwu Market, Bridge Head, Not Our Members — Ndubuis

Share

The leadership of the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market, under the umbrella body of ‘Ogbogwu Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha,’ has averred that those who organised a protest over continued closure of the market, by officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), are not genuine members of the market.

On Tuesday, March 25, a group of traders under the auspices of ‘Concerned Genuine Members of Ogbogwu Drugs Market,’ led by the duo of Emmanuel Ozoemena and Ifeanyi Chinedu, held a protest in Onitsha, where they brandished placards of different inscriptions depicting their anger against NAFDAC over what they described as continued closure of the drug market.

Among other claims, the protesters said that, “overzealous NAFDAC officials” stormed the market without prior notice; broke into shops in the absence of shop owners and traders, and finally carted away 60 trailer loads of drugs worth several billions of naira, among other things.”

They further noted that the claim by NAFDAC that the drug market has been re-opened is a big lie, as, according to them, the entire market is still under lock and key; adding that NAFDAC requested them to pay two million naira per shop for profiling before traders would be allowed to go into their shops.

But in a press conference yesterday in Onitsha, the Caretaker Chairman of the market, Chukwuleta Ndubuisi, said that majority of the protesters were former members of the market, who were expelled for peddling fake drugs, among other offences.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

