NAFDAC Probes Plantain Chips Fried With Adulterated Oil

Against the background of the alleged frying of plantain chips with oil adulterated with polythene, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it would take a science-based approach in its response by conducting laboratory investigation into the claim.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NAFDAC urged consumers of NAFDAC-regulated food products to be vigilant.

Consequently, the Agency advised consumers to purchase products from reputable sources; check for the NAFDAC Registration Number of the product on the label/package as a sign that it is approved by NAFDAC; and stay away from the product if the packaging looks suspect or compromised.

In addition, NAFDAC said, “Stay away from the product if there is any objectionable smell or color.

“Exercise caution if the price at which the product is being offered for sale is much cheaper than similar products.

“We use this medium to reassure the public that the Agency is proactive and remains alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public and that a thorough investigation of the alleged claim will be conducted.