NAFDAC okays Golden Penny Semovita

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) emphasised that Golden Penny Semovita is safe for consumption and contains the expected components, including the required Vitamin A.

NAFDAC was responding to a viral social media video claiming that Golden Penny Semovita contained plastic or harmful contaminants. NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, urged the public to disregard these claims and exercise caution when using social media to address concerns about regulated products. In the video, a woman is seen washing Golden Penny Semovita in a sieve with cold water, alleging that the residue left behind was plastic.

However, NAFDAC conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence of plastic or similar harmful substances in Golden Penny Semovita. The agency used internationally accredited laboratories to perform analytical testing on various brands of Semolina, including Golden Penny Semovita, and confirmed its safety. Semovita is a brand of semolina, a popular wheat flour consumed worldwide. It primarily consists of water, carbohydrates, and glutenforming proteins, which contribute to its unique properties.