NAFDAC Lagos Office Not Shut, Remains Fully Operational – DG

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has debunked claims and media reports alleging that protesters have “shut down” the Agency’s Lagos office.

NAFDAC, in a press statement signed by its Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, on Thursday, categorically stated that the viral report was false and misleading.

The agency further clarified that, “while a protest took place outside the premises, it did not disrupt operations in any way.

READ ALSO:

“The Lagos office remains fully open and operational, with staff carrying out their duties without interruption.

“There has been no shutdown of any kind, and normal regulatory activities continue as scheduled.”

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to its statutory mandate of safeguarding public health and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The statement also noted that enforcement activities, including the ban on sachet alcohol and alcoholic beverages in small-volume PET bottles, remain fully in force and will not be compromised by misinformation or external actions.

NAFDAC urged members of the public and media organisations to verify information through official channels before publication and to disregard any inaccurate reports suggesting otherwise.