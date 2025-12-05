NAFDAC Joins Global Drug-Regulation Group With Full ICH Membership

Nigeria has recorded a milestone in its health regulatory landscape as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been admitted as a full member of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), upgrading from its previous observer status.

The development places Nigeria among a select group of just 25 national regulatory authorities (NRAs) in the world that apply globally harmonised, science-based pharmaceutical standards.

The announcement was formally made at the ICH Assembly meeting held in Singapore from November 18–19, and published on the Council’s website on November 26.

For Nigeria, the transition represents far more than a symbolic elevation: it signals a major shift toward global best practices in medicine regulation, improved public health outcomes, stronger pharmaceutical competitiveness, and expanded opportunities for scientific collaboration.

What is ICH and Why It Matters

The ICH is an exclusive international body comprising leading drug regulatory authorities and pharmaceutical industry representatives.

The Council develops harmonised guidelines that govern how medicines are researched, manufactured, tested, registered, and monitored worldwide.

Its overarching mission is simple yet profound: to ensure the availability of safe, effective, and high-quality medicines for all.

By joining the ICH as a full member, NAFDAC is now positioned at the heart of global discussions shaping pharmaceutical standards—a space Nigeria has never occupied before.

NAFDAC’s pathway to membership began in late 2022 when the Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, was advised to apply for Observer status.

After presenting Nigeria’s readiness at the 2023 ICH meeting in Vancouver, the Agency received its Observership, along with a clearly defined roadmap for full membership.

Between 2023 and 2025, NAFDAC implemented an intensive capacity-building programme including extensive training on multiple ICH guidelines; active participation in ICH Expert Working Groups; stakeholder engagement on key guidelines, including a 2025 international workshop in Lagos on ICH M13A (Bioequivalence); and technical strengthening supported by Northeastern University, Boston and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

By April 2025, the Agency had met all technical and institutional requirements, paving the way for the approval announced in Singapore.

The impact of this achievement will be transformative for the country’s health system, pharmaceutical industry, and population.

According to a statement on the development, NAFDAC can now shape and implement harmonised technical guidelines used by the world’s most advanced regulators.

This means pharmaceutical decisions will increasingly be aligned with international scientific standards, improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines circulating in Nigeria.

Similarly, Nigerians stand to benefit from quicker access to life-saving therapies and new technologies. Regulators and international companies gain confidence in NAFDAC’s processes, enabling faster approvals and smoother pathways for new medicines.

In addition, this membership grants NAFDAC access to cutting-edge research, global expert networks, and continuous training. This upgrade strengthens the agency’s workforce and enhances Nigeria’s institutional ability to regulate complex medical products.

Furthermore, adopting ICH standards improves product quality and positions Nigerian drug manufacturers for regional and global markets.

The international credibility that accompanies ICH compliance will attract more foreign investment, technology transfer, and multinational partnerships.

Also, Nigeria’s inclusion reinforces its role as a strategic regulatory leader in Africa. It also aligns with the vision of the African Medicines Agency (AMA), advancing harmonised regulation across the continent.

For ordinary Nigerians, this milestone translates into higher assurance of medicine quality and safety; improved access to modern therapies and vaccines; a health system strengthened by global science-based oversight; reduced circulation of substandard or falsified medicines; and more affordable locally produced medicines that meet global standards.

The accomplishment is a product of sustained dedication from NAFDAC’s leadership and scientific workforce. Many staff have served in ICH Expert Working Groups, contributing to global guidelines that influence billions of people.

Their involvement demonstrates that Nigeria’s regulatory scientists can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global experts.

The Federal Government’s decision to extend the tenure of the Director General ensured continuity in NAFDAC’s reform agenda—a move commended by the Agency as aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

As a full member, NAFDAC has pledged to fully implement ICH guidelines; strengthen Nigeria’s regulatory ecosystem; support local pharmaceutical innovation,; maintain transparency, integrity, and rigorous science-based decision making; and continue “Safeguarding the Health of the Nation”

The Agency has extended its appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, international partners, and the Nigerian people. Ambassador Omayuli Francisca Kemi, who received the NAFDAC team in Singapore, described the achievement as a landmark for Nigeria’s scientific and regulatory future.

NAFDAC’s transition to full ICH membership sets Nigeria firmly on the global stage, ushering in a new era of regulatory excellence, improved public health, and a more competitive pharmaceutical industry.