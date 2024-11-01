NAFDAC Issues Public Alert On Recall Of Nivea Roll-On 

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert to the public concerning the recall of the Nivea BLACK & WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant.

The deodorant (50ml, marked 48H Protection in African Climate) was recalled due to safety concerns raised by the European Union Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX).

This recall affects the specific batch number **93529610**, manufactured in Germany.

The product in question contains **2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (BMHCA)**, a chemical that is banned in cosmetic products across the EU for its potential to harm reproductive health, affect the health of unborn children, and cause skin irritation or burns.

NNAFDAC released the Product Details of the recalled deodrant as follows:

Name: Nivea BLACK & WHITE Invisible Roll-on Deodorant

Volume:50ml

Brand: Nivea

Batch Number: 93529610

Bar Code Number: 42299882

Category: Cosmetics

Country of Manufacture: Germany

NAFDAC urges importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution to prevent the importation, sale, and use of this specific batch, as the product may pose serious health risks.

Consumers who have purchased this deodorant are advised to discontinue use immediately.

NAFDAC remains committed to ensuring consumer safety and will continue monitoring and alerting the public to any additional updates related to this recall.

