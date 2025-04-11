NAFDAC Issues Mandate For Quality, Efficacy Of Generic Medicines

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has unveiled a new regulatory frame – work mandating bioequivalence (BE) studies for all generic drug products in Nigeria.

Announcing this at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, Director-General Adeyeye emphasised that bioequivalence, a critical scientific standard, ensures that generic drugs deliver the same therapeutic benefits as their branded counterparts.

According to her, the initiative is part of NAFDAC’s broader mission to protect public health, combat the circulation of substandard medicines, and promote rational drug use. “Bioequivalence is not just a scientific term—it is a commitment to quality, safety, and efficacy.

“It assures the public that generic medicines will work just as well as the original brands they replace. “Bioequivalence studies measure how a generic medicine is absorbed and distributed in the body compared to an innovator drug.

When properly conducted, these studies provide scientific proof that generics can be safely substituted in treatment.”

Recognising the scale of the pharmaceutical market and the need for industry adjustment, she said NAFDAC is adopting a phased implementation approach.

She added that essential medicines such as antimalarials, antibiotics, and products for maternal and child health are being prioritised.

While acknowledging that only a small percentage of drugs cur rently meet the new standards, she disclosed that NAFDAC is receiving a growing number of submissions from local manufacturers responding to the mandate for BE study reports.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

