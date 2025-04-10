Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has rolled out a groundbreaking regulatory framework requiring bioequivalence (BE) studies for all generic drug products in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, marking a significant step in the agency’s fight against substandard medicines and its push for improved public health standards.

Prof. Adeyeye explained that bioequivalence studies are essential to confirm that generic drugs perform equivalently to their branded counterparts in terms of therapeutic benefits.

“Bioequivalence is not just a scientific term—it is a commitment to quality, safety, and efficacy. It assures the public that generic medicines will work just as well as the original brands they replace,” she said.

These studies assess how generic drugs are absorbed and distributed in the body compared to innovator drugs, providing scientific evidence for their safe substitution in treatment.

Acknowledging the vastness of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical market, the Director General noted that NAFDAC has adopted a phased approach to implementing the policy.

Priority will be given to essential medicines, including antimalarials, antibiotics, and drugs critical for maternal and child health.

“We are not expecting 100 per cent compliance overnight, but we are firm in our direction, and the industry is responding,” she assured, highlighting a growing number of BE study submissions from local manufacturers.

To support the transition, NAFDAC has developed a strategic roadmap aimed at aligning stakeholders and ensuring compliance.

The agency has issued detailed regulations and guidelines for the pharmaceutical industry, outlining the process for conducting BE studies to achieve therapeutically equivalent generic drugs.

These resources, along with a specific “Note to Industry” detailing requirements for Contract Research Organisations (CROs), are now available on NAFDAC’s official website.

In addition, NAFDAC is bolstering capacity building by training its regulatory staff, healthcare practitioners, researchers, CROs, and industry players.

“This ongoing training ensures a shared understanding and supports a smooth, effective, and sustainable implementation process,” Prof. Adeyeye stated.

The agency has also engaged international manufacturers, particularly those in India, through virtual meetings to ensure imported drugs comply with the new standards.

“Any product coming into this country must meet our requirements. If you’re exporting to Nigeria, you must provide bioequivalence data,” she emphasized.

The Director General seized the opportunity to warn Nigerians against purchasing medicines from unlicensed sources such as kiosks and roadside vendors.

She urged the public to patronize only registered pharmacies, where products can be traced for accountability.

“Do not buy drugs from unknown sources. When you buy from a certified pharmacy, we can trace the product through the receipt and hold suppliers accountable if problems arise,” she advised.

She cited a past incident in the Northwest zone, where a defective drug was traced to a manufacturer, leading to a temporary shutdown of its production line until corrective measures were implemented.

Prof. Adeyeye described the BE initiative as a cornerstone of NAFDAC’s mission to establish a trusted, evidence-based pharmaceutical ecosystem in Nigeria.

“We are setting a new benchmark. Our goal is simple: to ensure that every medicine on the Nigerian market is effective, safe, and trusted. Bioequivalence is how we get there,” she concluded, reaffirming the agency’s dedication to a transparent, science-driven regulatory process that prioritizes the health and safety of Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

