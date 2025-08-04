NAFDAC Intercepts Substandard Drugs, Tomato Paste Worth N20.5bn At Onne Port

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intercepted 16 Containers of substandard and falsified pharmaceutical products estimated to have street value of N20.5Billion, imported through Onne Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The consignment which comprised 11 containers of various unregistered/ banned pharmaceutical products as well as 4 containers of unwholesome tomato paste, were handed over at Onne Port, Port Harcourt on Saturday to the Director-General (NAFDAC) by the Comptroller-General Nigeria Customs Service, as part of the Institutional collaborative synergy between the two organizations.

Among the various substandard regulated products seized were 1.3 million bottles of codeine syrup, ( a highly controlled Prescription-Only Medicine), 12.6 million tablets of tramadol, a highly addictive Prescription-Only Drug product used for the management of Post-Operative Pain in Adults, as well as 9.3 Million tablets of substandard and Fmfalsified (Branded) Diclofenac tablets (A Non-Steroidal Antiinflammatory Prescription Drug used for the Management of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis).

Other regulated products seized include 280 Packages of Hyergra tablets, (A falsified brand of Sildenafil Citrate for the management of Erectile Dysfunction in Men) as well as 4 containers of unregistered and substandard tomato paste.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye while commending the Comptroller-General of Customs and his team for joining the fight against the importation of illicit, substandard and unwholesome products, sent a clear message to the importers and their collaborators in the illicit trade.