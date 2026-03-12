New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
NAFDAC Inspection Clears Path For Nigeria’s First Major Biotech Factory

Amajor step toward healthcare self-sufficiency was taken on Tuesday as NAFDAC officials inspected the NAS- ENI-TROMENT Biotechnology factory in Abuja, moving the facility closer to final licensing for the local production of rapid diagnostic test kits.

The plant, a partnership between NASENI and TROMENT Nigeria Limited, is set to transform disease diagnosis in Nigeria by manufacturing over 100,000 test kits daily, slashing the country’s reliance on imports while creating more than 200 direct jobs and thousands more indirectly.

With 26 products already submitted for registration, the factory will produce affordable, high-quality kits for Malaria, HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Yellow Fever, and COVID-19, among others.

CEO of NASENI-TROMENT Limited, Dr. Selim Samir Hani, confirmed that full-scale production is ready to begin immediately upon NAFDAC approval, with state governments already lining up orders.

He said the facility has secured ISO certification from the United States and is pursuing World Health Organisation registration.

Describing the inspection as historic, NASENI’s Dr. Chika Ezeanyanaso emphasised that the licence would unlock full production, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to boost local manufacturing and economic resilience.

