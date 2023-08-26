NAFDAC Image Maker, Abubakar Jimoh Retires After 30 Years Of Service

Astute Journalist, Consummate Public Relations Practitioner, and Director of Public Affairs of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Abubakar Jimoh has retired after 30 years of meritorious service to the nation.

In a statement issued by the media advisor, Onche Odeh said Dr Jimoh who was one of the several Directors in the Federal Civil Service affected by the 8 years tenure policy of the Federal Government for Directors has handed over to one of the Deputy Directors in the Department, Mr Paul Oyemonlan in an emotion-laden meeting with staff of Public Affairs Department across the country.

Acclaimed as one of the best Public Relations Practitioners in the Federal Civil Service, Dr Jimoh was employed in 1993 when NAFDAC was newly established and he was saddled with the onerous task of setting up the Public Relations Unit for the fledgling agency.

Barely two years into the operations of NAFDAC, Dr Jimoh deployed his investigative journalism skills that led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals, Messrs. Fred Huang and Joseph Huang, and the confiscation of 28 Lorry Loads of Counterfeits Medicines worth millions of naira imported into the country.

In 1999, he was given a double promotion by the pioneer Director–General of NAFDAC, Emeritus Professor Gabriel Osuide for his hard work, diligence dedication to duty, and confrontation with Drug Counterfeiters.

A recipient of several Awards and recognitions, he also received the Best Worker’s Award and Letters of commendation from Successive Directors–General, the Late Prof. Dora Akunyili, and Dr Paul Orhii.

In her response to Dr Jimoh’s retirement notice, the incumbent Director–General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Christiana Adeyeye said, “I want to say thank you for the five years plus that we have worked together. The activities of Public Affairs in the last many months have been impactful and it is very appreciated and I know it will continue. I wish you the best in future endeavours”.

Dr Jimoh who holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy won two academic prizes in 1987 for the best graduating student in the Political Science Department and also the best graduating student in the faculty of the Social Sciences of the University of Ibadan.