NAFDAC, Food Manufacturers Partner On Safe Food System

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and members of the Association of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) have agreed to collaborate further to ensure that a food safety culture is entrenched in Nigeria.

The decision to jointly chart a new path for food safety in the country was reached on Friday in Lagos at the 2024 End-of-Year Stakeholders’ Dialogue and Feedback session by NAFDAC, where both sides, the regulator and industry had frank discussions with the aim of ensuring food safety in Nigeria.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN), Mrs Eva Edwards, disclosed that the dialogue session with the FSAN Directorate had become part of the Agency’s calendar being the third consecutive annual edition.

She said: ‘’This is our third consecutive end-ofyear dialogue and feedback session, so I dare say it has come to stay as a way of continually striving to serve you better.”

