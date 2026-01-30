NAFDAC Disruptions: MAN Projects Spike In Value Of Unsold Goods Beyond N1.4trn

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that inventory of unsold goods in warehouses is set to skyrocket beyond the current N1.4 trillion at the end of the first quarter following disruptions caused by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on businesses of its members in the wine and spirits sector.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph. He said the situation on the ban of production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small PET bottles was resulting to members in the sector to stockpile their products following NAFDAC’s invasion of their business location.

According to him, currently, manufacturers have about N1.4 trillion of unplanned inventory of unsold goods. That is what they have produced and they are not able to sell over the disruptions. He explained that the situation was causing uncertainty in the wine and spirits sector.

Thus, this is going to result to another increase in the value of the unsold goods in Q1, 2026. The MAN DG noted that manufacturing firms were expecting significant reduction in unsold inventory in the New Year.

He said the inherent challenges fueling the stockpiling of unsold finished goods in the country’s manufacturing sector in many warehouses was not unconnected with the naira devaluation against the dollar amidst exchange rate volatility.

But the NAFDAC saga in the wine and spirits sector is fuelling further uncertainty in the warehouses of these manufacturers. He stressed that MAN regretted the current situation and waiting keenly to see the alarming increase in inventory of unsold goods in many manufacturing firms’ warehouses across the country.

For instance, MAN Secretariat in Lagos reported that across board, many warehouses and plants of many manufacturing firms were stockpiled with inventory of unsold goods manufactured last year, over the devastating effects of the country’s exchange rate crisis, currency depreciation, foreign exchange (forex), high inflation rate, fake and substandard goods, smuggling and other macroeconomics imbalances.

These, MAN said, had put many manufacturers in a great dilemma in production for 2026, as they are monitoring events whether to continue production or not and also, whether there would be an improvements in sales of old goods to create space for new production for this year.

Still on the NAFDAC saga, the MAN DG said: “MAN has always supported measures that remove unsafe products from the market. We have only maintained that such decisions should be supported by empirical facts and not emotional persuasions or appeals to public sentiments. “To succumb to these scenarios is a costly mistake, as it compromises jobs and livelihoods and activates other unintended consequences.

“MAN, therefore, recommits to working closely with our members engaged in the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles, as well as NAFDAC and other agencies of Government, to adhere to all regulations and abide by all standards.

“We caution that this unnecessary action of NAFDAC is detrimental to the survival of the concerned indigenous industrial operators. This is worrisome as it comes at the expense of the jobs and livelihoods of workers and all those involved in the value chain.

It is counterproductive as it will open up the market for illicit, sub-standard, and unregulated products. It will lead to an influx of imported alternatives, mostly smuggled. “It will deny the government of revenues collectable from the companies. It will deny adult consumers with low budgets access to the products.

The overall effect is that the economy and livelihoods will be negatively impacted.” He added: “We, therefore, appeal to the Federal Government to prevail on NAFDAC to stop the disruption of our members’ activities and abide by the directive to suspend the implementation of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles.”