NAFDAC DG Advocates Digital Technology As Panacea To Healthcare Challenges

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has urged the adoption of digital health innovations to tackle persistent challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Prof. Adeyeye, represented by Dr. Gbenga Fajemirokun, made the call during the maiden Induction and Oath-Taking Ceremony of students of the College of Pharmacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

Delivering a lecture titled “Navigating the Tides of Change in a Strained Healthcare System: Pharmacists as Compass to Quality Care,” she stressed that technology has become crucial in extending care beyond hospital walls, managing chronic conditions remotely, and leveraging data to eliminate bottlenecks in the health sector.

“The path to a sustainable healthcare future is laden with challenges, including technological disruption, regulatory changes, and evolving patient needs. Effective strategies to mitigate system strain require a holistic approach that addresses demographic shifts, disease burden, operational inefficiencies, and potential external shocks,” she said.

She listed key strategies as embracing digital tools, fostering adaptable healthcare staff, and advocating for policy reforms to address resource limitations and rising patient demands.

According to her, implementing digital appointment systems, improving triage, and investing in preventive healthcare measures will also help reduce the overall burden on the system and promote healthier communities.

At the ceremony, the Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Ibrahim Ahmed, inducted 95 students into the profession. He charged them to uphold the highest ethical standards, reminding them that their licence carried significant responsibility.

Among the inductees, nine students graduated with distinction, including Bethel Egboro, the best graduating student, alongside Deborah Adetona, Precious Adetokunbo, Efeosa Aibangbee, Arafat Ajibola, Eniola Ariyo, Chinalu Egbochukwu, Olajumoke Fehintola, and Chidera Iheme.

Founder of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, congratulated the inductees, urging them to remain disciplined and uphold the values instilled in them by the institution.

“You came in very young six years ago, but today, you are not only adults but Doctors of Pharmacy. Please be guided by the rules and regulations of your professional body,” he advised.